The Best Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwich Isn't From KFC Or Popeyes (According To Yelp)
Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to an incredible fried chicken sandwich. Okay, okay, so maybe chickens aren't crossing any streets to get to their battered and fried brethren. People, however, certainly are, and in droves. In the past five or so years, spurred on by the so-called "chicken sandwich wars" of 2019, there has been an absolute fried chicken sandwich renaissance. Not only are more fried chicken sandwiches being eaten, but more restaurants are offering them on their menus. So which fried chicken sandwich stands above the rest? While there are many metrics by which to measure a chicken sandwich, perhaps one of the most accurate ways of gauging public opinion is by going to the people, the people on Yelp, that is.
The review aggregator site allows businesses to expand their online presence and customers to post honest reviews. It is, therefore, a great platform to measure which chicken sandwich stands out among the rest. So that's exactly what Yelp did, putting together a list of the 20 best chicken sandwich chains based on Yelp reviews and ratings. To qualify, a chain must have over 100 locations and have stores in more than one state.
So, which chicken topped the list? Chick-fil-A, of course. After all these years, and a half a decade worth of fried chicken sandwich hype, it seems that the Atlanta-based restaurant still wins out against the stiff (or, rather, crispy) competition. So why does Chick-fil-A still stand out against such competition as KFC and Popeyes? As noted by Yelp's ranking, the restaurant's customer service and consistency stands out above the rest.
Nothing beats the original
So what makes the Chick-fil-A fried chicken sandwich so irresistible? For one, the Chick-fil-A sandwich is the original chicken sandwich, at least within the fast food game. Though the chain didn't actually invent the fried chicken sandwich, as it often claims, it did make the sandwich popular in the fast food game. And there is something to be said about being the original. It certainly creates the standard by which all other chicken sandwiches are judged. But it's more than reputation that keeps the Southern chicken chain on top (and, for the record, Chick-fil-A also topped our list of the best fast food fried chicken sandwiches).
There is a common belief that Chick-fil-A's chicken fillets are brined in pickle juice (they aren't), which many claim is the reason behind its unique taste. But the truth is more complex. Its flavor and crispy texture come in part from its unique cooking method (the chicken is pressure-cooked in peanut oil), but also from the inclusion of MSG in its chicken sandwich. MSG, though often maligned, is a great way of adding flavor (and umami) to any dish, and it most certainly perks up the chain's fried chicken sandwich. There is also the matter of the meat. Unlike many chicken sandwiches, Chick-fil-A's offering is made with one piece of breast meat, not a mix of ground bits pressed into a patty. This gives its sandwich a fresh, homemade feel that belies the chain's fast food dominance. And even though many chains, including McDonald's, are following suit in the Chick-fil-A template, there is no beating the original, it seems. At least not for now.