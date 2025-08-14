The Best Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwich Isn't From KFC Or Popeyes (According To Yelp)

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to an incredible fried chicken sandwich. Okay, okay, so maybe chickens aren't crossing any streets to get to their battered and fried brethren. People, however, certainly are, and in droves. In the past five or so years, spurred on by the so-called "chicken sandwich wars" of 2019, there has been an absolute fried chicken sandwich renaissance. Not only are more fried chicken sandwiches being eaten, but more restaurants are offering them on their menus. So which fried chicken sandwich stands above the rest? While there are many metrics by which to measure a chicken sandwich, perhaps one of the most accurate ways of gauging public opinion is by going to the people, the people on Yelp, that is.

The review aggregator site allows businesses to expand their online presence and customers to post honest reviews. It is, therefore, a great platform to measure which chicken sandwich stands out among the rest. So that's exactly what Yelp did, putting together a list of the 20 best chicken sandwich chains based on Yelp reviews and ratings. To qualify, a chain must have over 100 locations and have stores in more than one state.

So, which chicken topped the list? Chick-fil-A, of course. After all these years, and a half a decade worth of fried chicken sandwich hype, it seems that the Atlanta-based restaurant still wins out against the stiff (or, rather, crispy) competition. So why does Chick-fil-A still stand out against such competition as KFC and Popeyes? As noted by Yelp's ranking, the restaurant's customer service and consistency stands out above the rest.