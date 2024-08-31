Gordon Ramsay's Cucumber Tip To Prevent A Soggy Salad

Gordon Ramsay demonstrates the exact method for this hack in a video on his official YouTube channel; no special equipment or skills are required. After peeling an entire cucumber, he takes a small, sharp paring knife and cuts it in half lengthwise, before scooping out the seeds in the center with a standard teaspoon pulled straight from the kitchen drawer. "The teaspoon just takes out all those seeds," he explains. "So whilst it sits in the dish, it doesn't make the salad go all soft. That cucumber there is nice and crunchy," he continues as he slices the now seedless veggie into smaller pieces for use in his salad.

Nothing is stopping you from adopting this technique for other dishes that call for cucumber as well. After removing its seeds, simply cut a cucumber into smaller, thinner slices for sandwiches, or dice it into chunks and use it as part of a refreshing salsa. Cucumber also pairs particularly well with vegetables like tomatoes, meat like chicken and fish, and any other savory dish that could benefit from a little freshness and crunch.

If you want to really up the bite factor of your cucumbers and remove even more excess moisture from them, this pro-tip from celebrity chef and restaurateur Alice Waters makes use of salt and a strainer. Simple seems to be the name of the game when it comes to preparing cukes.

