6 Costco Items To Keep An Eye Out For August 2025
A regular list is just fine when shopping at the average grocery store. But when making a trip to warehouse retailer Costco, it helps to have a more robust game plan. While you can certainly snag pantry staples and everyday, basic bulk items, the real fun comes when searching for new and seasonal items. Costco doesn't have a Fearless Flyer announcing new arrivals like Trader Joe's, so you really have to pay attention when perusing the aisles.
New items pop up monthly and are often relevant to the season or holiday; the retailer is also quite keen on certain food trends. Costco already brought in some new products for the summer, but there are some others that you should look for this month. For August 2025, the overall theme for new products is cool, light, and refreshing. Here are a few products you should keep your eyes peeled for during your next Costco run — most will be found in the refrigerated or freezer section! To check if your local Costco carries these items, enter your zipcode on the store website.
Island Way Sorbet Fruit Sorbet
Island Way Sorbet is a refreshing summer treat that comes packed in real fruit shells, like coconut, orange, and pineapple. The sorbet filling is creamy, tangy, and sweet; it's the perfect dessert to cool down during hot summer days. It's a unique treat to serve at a dinner party or picnic, especially if you want to avoid turning on the oven but don't want just a plain scoop of ice cream. Although these are called sorbet, note that they do contain dairy, so they're not suitable for vegans. These will be found in the freezer aisle at Costco, near the rest of the ice creams and popsicles, and cost $19.28 for a box of 12.
Califia Farms Strawberry Creme Refresher
Califia Farms has an impressive lineup of dairy-free milks, creamers, and cold coffee drinks, and now the company has added a new seasonal summer flavor. The Strawberry Creme Refresher blends real strawberry juice with creamy coconut for a sweet, indulgent, but still low-sugar beverage. With 9 grams of sugar per serving, it's a lighter alternative to similar drinks like the Starbucks' Pink Drink. It can be poured over ice and drank as is, blended to make a frozen milkshake, or used for a unique iced latte or matcha. At Costco, it's sold as a two‑pack of 48 fluid ounces for $8.99.
Wildvine Pickled Red Onions with Peppers
Pickled red onions are one of those garnishes that make any dish look fancier, even though it's an incredibly simple recipe to make. And if you don't have the time to make it yourself, grab a jar of Wildvine's Pickled Red Onions with Peppers at Costco. This makes for a flavorful fridge staple, and elevates any meal with a pop of vibrant purple and bright acidity. With the addition of jalapeños and habanero peppers, these have a touch of heat and make the ideal topping for burgers, tacos, chilaquiles, sandwiches, salads, and hot dogs. A 30-ounce container costs $5.99; find this in the refrigerated section.
Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothie 8-Pack
Costco has previously carried Pressed Juicery products before, but there's a new package deal to be found this summer. This one is a Costco exclusive: Pressed Juicery's Wellness Smoothie eight‑pack contains eight 10‑oz cold‑pressed smoothies in four tasty flavors. The pack includes açaí berry, strawberry orange mango, tropical wellness, and avocado greens. These pure fruit-and-vegetable smoothies contain no juice concentrates and are perfect for a quick grab-and-go refreshment. The pack costs $19.28 online, so just $2.41 per smoothie; find it in the refrigerated section near the juices, kombuchas, and milks.
Scoiattolo Burrata & Sicilian Lemon Zest ravioli
When the kitchen is sweltering at the end of summer, nobody wants to be laboring over homemade ravioli. Instead, snag a package of Scoiattolo's Burrata & Sicilian Lemon Zest ravioli, a gourmet find at Costco that tastes restaurant-quality. Each bite features creamy burrata cheese contrasted with bright, zesty Sicilian lemon. It's ready in minutes for a low-effort dinner using the stove. Because the pasta itself is so flavorful, it doesn't need a strong sauce, but it's perfect with olive oil, butter, or a light cream sauce. Serve it with a side salad and fin — an ideal summertime dinner. This product is sold as two 16-oz packages together for $10.89.
Just the Fun Part Dubai Cones
For two trendy sweet treats in one — ice cream cone ends and Dubai chocolate — opt for Just the Fun Part Dubai Cones. As the name suggests, this product is the best part of the ice cream cone, the bottom tip, but without any mess. The tip of the mini waffle cone is filled with milk chocolate, pistachio cream, and crunchy roasted kadaifi. Even though a big ice cream cone is undeniably the best summer sweet, these are a good alternative if you want an on-the-go snack that's not going to melt in your hands. Plus, they're tiny, so snacking on just a few with your post-lunch coffee won't give you a big sugar crash. The Dubai Style Cones come packaged in resealable 16-ounce bags for $10.99 and will likely be stocked in the center aisles, known as where the impulse buys reside.