6 Costco Items To Keep An Eye Out For August 2025

A regular list is just fine when shopping at the average grocery store. But when making a trip to warehouse retailer Costco, it helps to have a more robust game plan. While you can certainly snag pantry staples and everyday, basic bulk items, the real fun comes when searching for new and seasonal items. Costco doesn't have a Fearless Flyer announcing new arrivals like Trader Joe's, so you really have to pay attention when perusing the aisles.

New items pop up monthly and are often relevant to the season or holiday; the retailer is also quite keen on certain food trends. Costco already brought in some new products for the summer, but there are some others that you should look for this month. For August 2025, the overall theme for new products is cool, light, and refreshing. Here are a few products you should keep your eyes peeled for during your next Costco run — most will be found in the refrigerated or freezer section! To check if your local Costco carries these items, enter your zipcode on the store website.