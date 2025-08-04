Before You Shop At Trader Joe's, First Check This Hidden Gem

You never want to miss out on seasonal goodies at Trader Joe's. Aside from all the amazing goods sourced from around the world, high-quality wines with a low price tag, and go-to snacks for any craving, the new and seasonal products are one of the grocer's top features. To prevent FOMO, social media accounts and the Trader Joe's podcast keep us up to speed on what seasonal fruits are in and what tasty, temporary ice cream flavors are stocked, and of course, anything pumpkin-spiced when October rolls around! There's one other way to always be in the know — you just need to make sure to get your hands on the latest copy of the Fearless Flyer.

Trader Joe's loyalist have likely already made their acquaintance with this newsletter that is released several times a year. It is written by Trader Joe's itself, and can be found at the end of the registers where the groceries are bagged, or at the customer service counter. Like everything else in the store, the Fearless Flyer is perfectly curated to match the brand identity (it's, however, not Hawaiian themed). The flyer-newsletter-food catalog hybrid is a few pages of clever, witty banter, oddball stories, product features, and recipes.

It's somewhat of a work of art, too. You know how the Trader Joe's paper bags are quietly kind of cute, with black and red line drawings of food and beverage items? The Fearless Flyer features Victorian-style drawings and designs that are playfully distributed throughout genuinely interesting information. It's nothing like the generic flyers that conventional grocery stores send out that simply feature weekly deals and product photos.