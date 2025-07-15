Summer Costco Foods We're In Love With Right Now

We have hearts in our eyes for Costco's 2025 summertime lineup of new products, especially the edible ones. Every year, the members-only warehouse rolls out all sorts of new things for the season, from inflatable water toys to pineapple-patterned plates, new grills, and patio coolers. While a walk through Costco's home-and-garden section is well worth it, there's a whole world of new summertime foods you don't want to skip.

Costco's seasonal switch-ups are legendary, with customers waiting all year to snag favorite treats, such as Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark in the winter and raspberry crumble cookies in the summer. Of course, there are some products at Costco we always buy, but it's nice to find new things to add to the menu. This year, there are some head-turning products on the shelves, including patriotic popsicles, fruit-based baked goods, black garlic Gouda, and some seriously beefy burgers. There's also a new reason to stop by the food court on the way out. We're excited to share our summertime Costco faves, but remember, prices and availability vary by location; some of these sweet deals are only around for a little while.