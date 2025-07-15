Summer Costco Foods We're In Love With Right Now
We have hearts in our eyes for Costco's 2025 summertime lineup of new products, especially the edible ones. Every year, the members-only warehouse rolls out all sorts of new things for the season, from inflatable water toys to pineapple-patterned plates, new grills, and patio coolers. While a walk through Costco's home-and-garden section is well worth it, there's a whole world of new summertime foods you don't want to skip.
Costco's seasonal switch-ups are legendary, with customers waiting all year to snag favorite treats, such as Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark in the winter and raspberry crumble cookies in the summer. Of course, there are some products at Costco we always buy, but it's nice to find new things to add to the menu. This year, there are some head-turning products on the shelves, including patriotic popsicles, fruit-based baked goods, black garlic Gouda, and some seriously beefy burgers. There's also a new reason to stop by the food court on the way out. We're excited to share our summertime Costco faves, but remember, prices and availability vary by location; some of these sweet deals are only around for a little while.
Star-Spangled Flag Jonny Pops
These red, white, and blue popsicles are made for the patriotic holidays of summer. Layered with cherry, blue raspberry, and lemonade, they are full of flavor but don't contain artificial dyes. Refreshing and bright, they're organic and free of major allergens, so stock up if you're entertaining a crowd this season.
Peaches and cream bar cake
A peaches and cream bar cake (about $19) at the Costco bakery has customers talking. They're raving about layers of peach filling, sponge cake, and whipped cream that look as great as they taste. It's a pretty dessert, with white and light-orange tones plus an attractive orange splash on top that makes it great for entertaining. The strong peach flavor and aroma pairs well with all sorts of summery salads, meats, and drinks such as spritzers.
Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites
Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites appeared on Costco shelves in March 2025, and they're the perfect snack for your beach bag. For about $12, you get a 20-ounce bag of bite-sized treats made from crunchy strawberry shortcake cookies with a creamy filling. They're great straight out of the bag, and also make a pretty good ice cream topping.
Beef crispy birria taco platter
If Mexican food sounds great for dinner, be sure to stop by Costco's prepared section for the beef crispy birria taco platter, a collection of about eight tacos and a side of Spanish rice for around $25. They're crispy with flavorful meat and melted cheese, but you do have to cook them in the oven or the air fryer when you get home.
Artikaas black garlic Gouda
Customers say Costco "knocked it out of the park" with the addition of Artikaas' black garlic Gouda cheese to the refrigerated section. You spend about $10 for 6 ounces of this cheese. It's creamy, bold, and perfect for a summertime cheese platter when paired with Brie and sharper cheeses, such as cheddar or Gruyère, fruit, such as apples and pears, and light white wines.
Rastelli's Wagyu beef and cheddar butcher burgers
These hamburger patties are made with the highest-quality beef and they're laced with cheddar cheese. You buy them in a six-pack of pre-formed patties for about $13 in the refrigerated section, ready to throw on the grill as soon as you get home. Each patty is ⅓-pound, and drips with melty flavor thanks to all that cheese worked into the meat. Just add a little of your favorite seasonings and burger toppings.
Laoban Chinese-style barbecue pork bao buns
Laoban makes dumplings night convenient and microwavable, and the company has select flavors of its dumplings on Costco shelves this summer. Try whatever flavors you come across, but don't skip the barbecue pork bao buns. You can get a 10-ounce box of these dumplings, which are made with fermented yeast dough and flavored with hoisin, five spice, soy sauce, and molasses.
Frozen strawberry lemonade
Frozen strawberry lemonade, a refreshing slushie that's perfect for a hot summer day, is new to the Costco food court menu this year. It's a flavorful frozen drink with a sour lemonade foundation that's mellowed out with strawberries and chunks of real fruit mixed in. For $2.99, it's the perfect treat for the ride home.