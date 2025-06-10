The Area Of Costco To Avoid If You're A Sucker For Impulse Buys

It's not unusual to walk into Costco and get a little dazzled. From the gigantic TVs to the eye-popping wine aisle, you can almost feel your wallet jumping out of your pocket — and that's all before you even get to the bakery for the 4-pound pies. The wholesale giant not only notices what its customers are eating, it knows exactly how to get you to buy more than you need. The key to sticking to a budget is always showing up with a list, but even the most disciplined shopper can get sidelined by a good-looking sample. There are a lot of hacks for saving money when shopping at Costco, but one of the easiest is to avoid the center aisles.

Impulse shopping is something to watch out for no matter where you buy your groceries, but the habit can become especially dangerous to a household budget when the urge for a little treat strikes at Costco. The front and center sections of the store are where seasonal items like giant backyard water slides, supersize buckets and bags of candy and snacks that aren't on the grocery list, and clothing that you didn't come to shop for in the first place are stocked, so the extra expense can really add up. The best plan of action is to avoid walking through that area as much as possible.