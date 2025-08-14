Do Restaurants Buy From Grocery Stores?

The reason most restaurants source from wholesalers is to keep their costs down, which ultimately helps maintain higher profits. "Pricing and availability make [wholesalers] the most attractive," Eddie Fahmy told Chowhound, though he didn't rule out other sourcing methods, especially from local suppliers. "If you can easily find a way to source from a farm and it's convenient for your business, that's an option too, especially if it fits your concept."

Whether to source from wholesalers, farms, or somewhere else ultimately depends on what works best for an individual business, as well as what the preferences of the chef and the owner. "Some prefer wholesale suppliers because it's convenient, while others may prefer going to the farmer's market that morning to see what's freshest," Fahmy added.

Some restaurants advertise when they purchase food from local farmers because they want consumers to know where the food comes from and that they're helping the local economy. But chefs and owners should do research on wholesalers, too, before deciding. "You want to make sure you're getting good product," Fahmy said. While some bigger chains like Culver's identify where their food comes from, smaller restaurants might not, so you should ask your server.