What You Need To Know Before Shopping At Restaurant Depot

If you haven't been inside a restaurant supply store before, and you don't own a restaurant, it doesn't come as much of a surprise. After all, these stores are meant for restaurateurs and culinary professionals, and they really cater to those who need to buy in bulk bulk. (To put things in perspective, where you might find a 25-pack of trail mix at Costco, you'll find a 100-pack here.) Still, if you're already paying for a membership at similar chains like Sam's Club or Costco, then the leap over to a Restaurant Depot actually isn't too far-fetched. After all, here you have access to the same bulk food items, just without the same strings that come with warehouse chain memberships. (Because even something like excessive returns can end a Costco membership.)

Advertisement

Still, do Restaurant Depot and other restaurant supply stores really offer the same deals as those warehouse chains, or just the same quantities? Well, looking at the price of an item per unit sold at a restaurant supply store, shopping at Restaurant Depot does come with some serious savings. Whether you need more baking supplies or breakfast items, condiments, fresh produce, kitchen gadgets, or restaurant-grade food storage, one trip to this store can keep you well-stocked for months. Still, because this store usually provides bulk items for restaurants and food trucks, and not just everyday consumers like at Costco, bulk is bigger here, so plan accordingly.