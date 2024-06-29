What You Need To Know Before Shopping At Restaurant Depot
If you haven't been inside a restaurant supply store before, and you don't own a restaurant, it doesn't come as much of a surprise. After all, these stores are meant for restaurateurs and culinary professionals, and they really cater to those who need to buy in bulk bulk. (To put things in perspective, where you might find a 25-pack of trail mix at Costco, you'll find a 100-pack here.) Still, if you're already paying for a membership at similar chains like Sam's Club or Costco, then the leap over to a Restaurant Depot actually isn't too far-fetched. After all, here you have access to the same bulk food items, just without the same strings that come with warehouse chain memberships. (Because even something like excessive returns can end a Costco membership.)
Still, do Restaurant Depot and other restaurant supply stores really offer the same deals as those warehouse chains, or just the same quantities? Well, looking at the price of an item per unit sold at a restaurant supply store, shopping at Restaurant Depot does come with some serious savings. Whether you need more baking supplies or breakfast items, condiments, fresh produce, kitchen gadgets, or restaurant-grade food storage, one trip to this store can keep you well-stocked for months. Still, because this store usually provides bulk items for restaurants and food trucks, and not just everyday consumers like at Costco, bulk is bigger here, so plan accordingly.
Another thing to note before you shop at Restaurant Depot
So yes, shopping at restaurant supply stores like Restaurant Depot does often come with some savings. Still, not all of these stores are completely free to enter. In the case of Restaurant Depot, customers can receive a free single-day pass from the front desk when you walk into the store. You have to scan this card when you check out, so don't think about sneaking by. The guest pass is not just a one-time deal. While the day pass is temporary, you can come back to the store anytime and get a new pass to continue to shop for free, whether you own a restaurant or not. You just have to show your ID. That's a really big pull for shopping here, as compared to other warehouse chains like Costco, where being a guest can come with a serious catch.
Other restaurant supply stores that are free to enter include Chef's Store and The Restaurant Store, among others. And if you do want to get a full membership to avoid any wait times at the front desk, luckily it's also free, although you do have to qualify: Only registered business owners can receive a free membership card.
The downsides of these supply stores
While shopping at Restaurant Depot is free to anyone, the live shellfish section is reserved for members only, so seafood lovers take note. Additionally, Restaurant Depot saves costs by keeping its decor minimal, which is the same reason why Trader Joe's is so cheap, so it's not going to be an exhilarating shopping experience. Expect items to be displayed on large pallets and metal shelving. Options for kitchen utensils and bowls will also be pretty minimal, so don't expect many unique options.
Additionally, because those who shop here are buying enough food to keep a restaurant afloat, there are no traditional grocery carts, just flat utility ones. Bags are not provided either due to the large nature of the majority of the items. Plus, if you were planning on shopping online, forget about it, as that's not an option for this particular chain. (Although it is at other supply chains such as Chef's Store.)
Lastly, because of the bulk sizes of the items, it's probably not economical to frequently shop at Restaurant Depot unless you plan on cooking for a large crowd or storing the items for a long time. (Plus, do you really need a 20-pound box of pasta?) Altogether these factors could make for an overwhelming experience. Still, if you're preparing for a large event or moving into a new place and need to stock the kitchen, a trip here might be worth it. It all just depends on your needs.