We Love Ree Drummond's Advice For Adding A Vintage, 'Flea Market' Feel To Your Kitchen

Whether you're a Pioneer Woman cosplayer or more of a verdant, boho kitchen style girlie, some bits of decor can split the difference and appeal across even more design categories with aplomb. One of down-home celebrity chef and restaurateur Ree Drummond's kitchen design tips has just that kind of crossover value, with tons of possible approaches to find the look that complements your own home's tableau.

"I've always loved a cabinet full of dinnerware to have a little bit of a 'collected through the years' look," Drummond told E! News on the occasion of her own houseware line's expansion in 2021. "I designed my line to have a little bit of a flea market feel, with vintage flowers and beautiful colors, so that it could be mixed and matched and made into a collection all one's own." This shopping strategy sounds like it would be easy enough; simply nabbing pretty little things everywhere you go. But it actually requires patience, restraint, and even a bit of discipline to build an intentionally eclectic menagerie that doesn't end up looking randomly mismatched.