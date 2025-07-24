Bring Boho Vibes To Your Kitchen With One Attractive Plant Styling Move

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there many be some questionable vintage kitchen décor trends that should be left in the past, such as laminate countertops and vinyl flooring, 1970s-inspired bohemian elements are not among them. Boho interiors are generally defined by a cozy feel that combines warm tones with natural materials, pops of color, mixed textures, soft lighting, and unique vintage touches. We're talking about kitchens with features such as wooden countertops, open shelving, rattan light fixtures, colorful tiling, and eye-catching patterned rugs. Adding floral design elements to your kitchen is another way to give it a boho vibe. You also can't go wrong by incorporating some vibrant hanging plants.

Hanging plants, whether positioned next to a window or right in front of one, instantly elevates a space by offering natural color and life (just be sure to water them). Once you've chosen the plants you want in your space, pick up a few Mkono macramé plant hangers and LangPu ceiling hooks (or Wdcfxy wall-mounted wooden plant hangers). Alternatively, if you have a sturdy curtain rod over a window in your kitchen, you can simply use an S-shaped hook to hang the plant from it. Hanging plants requires a little effort, but you should be pleased with the result.