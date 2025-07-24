Bring Boho Vibes To Your Kitchen With One Attractive Plant Styling Move
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While there many be some questionable vintage kitchen décor trends that should be left in the past, such as laminate countertops and vinyl flooring, 1970s-inspired bohemian elements are not among them. Boho interiors are generally defined by a cozy feel that combines warm tones with natural materials, pops of color, mixed textures, soft lighting, and unique vintage touches. We're talking about kitchens with features such as wooden countertops, open shelving, rattan light fixtures, colorful tiling, and eye-catching patterned rugs. Adding floral design elements to your kitchen is another way to give it a boho vibe. You also can't go wrong by incorporating some vibrant hanging plants.
Hanging plants, whether positioned next to a window or right in front of one, instantly elevates a space by offering natural color and life (just be sure to water them). Once you've chosen the plants you want in your space, pick up a few Mkono macramé plant hangers and LangPu ceiling hooks (or Wdcfxy wall-mounted wooden plant hangers). Alternatively, if you have a sturdy curtain rod over a window in your kitchen, you can simply use an S-shaped hook to hang the plant from it. Hanging plants requires a little effort, but you should be pleased with the result.
Gorgeous plants to hang in your kitchen
In terms of hanging plants, some of the best house plants to brighten up your kitchen include golden pothos, heartleaf philodendrons, and lipstick plants since they're known to infuse a room with drama. String of hearts, string of pearls, and arrowhead plants are other great options. All of these popular vining plants can grow quite long with proper care and make a statement wherever they live. Feathery Boston ferns also look lovely in your kitchen, despite not being a vining plant. When it has what it needs, it's voluminous, bold, and delivers a jungle feel.
When considering where to hang your plant (or plants), think about how much sun it gets and how easy it is to get down to water it. Many plants, including all of the ones we mentioned, prefer bright, indirect sunlight, meaning they are receiving light but the sun isn't directly touching their leaves. Too much sun hitting the foliage can lead to scorched leaves. Also, keep in mind that hanging a plant too close in proximity to an air vent can be detrimental to plants that thrive in humid conditions, including the Boston fern, golden pothos, and lipstick plant.