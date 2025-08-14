The 2 Foods Both Ina Garten And Anna Wintour Avoid Serving At Parties

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every year on the first Monday in May, celebrities and other patrons come together to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. This is the Met Gala — one of the fashion world's largest fêtes. While the activities that happen at this event are a secret, there is, of course, food — although some ingredients are not authorized to make it past the velvet ropes. Anna Wintour, the gala's lead chairperson, famously disallows onions and garlic from appearing in any dish served at the event. Surprisingly, celebrity chef and prolific cookbook writer Ina Garten also has a rule against using these aromatics in the meals she serves at her own parties.

While Wintour has admitted that she simply isn't a fan of onion or garlic, Garten has gone into further detail about why she excludes these ingredients from her soirees. In a section of her book "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics," she writes: "Now, I like chicken with forty cloves of garlic as much as the next guy, but I have to know the other guests very well to want to talk to them knowing I have garlic breath."