The Simple Ice Water Trick To Mellow Raw Onions For Your Burger
No burger is complete without a sweet slice of tomato, some fresh lettuce, and, of course, crisp slivers of onion. But sometimes, raw onions deliver an overwhelmingly pungent bite. If you've ever found yourself sobbing over a cutting board, wiping away onion-induced tears, you know the power of a punctured onion. Once you've used some foolproof tricks to cut onions without crying, there's another trick for taming the taste.
To ensure that halo of onions you're topping your patty with has the perfect crunch and just the right amount of flavor, simply place onion slices in a bowl of ice water for 10 to 15 minutes before adorning your burger. This process pulls sulfur compounds from the onions — compounds that are partially responsible for the scientific reason onions make you cry – helping cut down on that intense taste. Plus, the cold water makes them firmer and crunchier.
Why onions make you cry and which to use on your burger
A basic ice bath can help your intense onion chill out for an even better burger. Alliums, including onion and garlic, possess a defense mechanism that is activated when the root vegetable's cells are damaged: If you slice or bite an onion, it expels a barrage of sulfur-based compounds. The response is meant to deter hungry herbivores looking for a snack. Turns out, your kitchen tears and bad, post-burger breath are derived from the same source.
The potency of an onion can vary based on a few factors, so keep this in mind when perusing the grocery store aisles and building your ultimate burger. Red onions, with their vibrant crimson rings, are usually the strongest in flavor. White onions, on the other hand, tend to taste sweeter and milder. Larger onions are more potent, and have developed more sulfur. Raw onions, of course, are stronger and more bitter than their cooked counterparts, so besides soaking them, you can also cook your onions to reduce bitterness.