The Simple Ice Water Trick To Mellow Raw Onions For Your Burger

No burger is complete without a sweet slice of tomato, some fresh lettuce, and, of course, crisp slivers of onion. But sometimes, raw onions deliver an overwhelmingly pungent bite. If you've ever found yourself sobbing over a cutting board, wiping away onion-induced tears, you know the power of a punctured onion. Once you've used some foolproof tricks to cut onions without crying, there's another trick for taming the taste.

To ensure that halo of onions you're topping your patty with has the perfect crunch and just the right amount of flavor, simply place onion slices in a bowl of ice water for 10 to 15 minutes before adorning your burger. This process pulls sulfur compounds from the onions — compounds that are partially responsible for the scientific reason onions make you cry – helping cut down on that intense taste. Plus, the cold water makes them firmer and crunchier.