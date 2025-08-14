Don't Tell Anyone The Simple Secret To The Juiciest Turkey Meatballs Ever

It's presumed that meatballs were created from leftover scraps out of sheer need in ancient Iran, which eventually spread to Arabian countries, evolving into a dish called kofta. Today, this circular-shaped chameleon of the culinary world has seen its fair share of adaptations, appearing in Swedish, Indonesian, and Mexican cuisine, with different meaty ingredients. Some recipes call for turkey for its nutrient-packed and low-fat allure compared to its red meat counterparts — though it can often be dry. Antoinette Gangi of Antoinette's Italian Kitchen told us all about how to avoid this for the juiciest turkey meatballs ever, saying that the secret is in the onions. Gangi mentions, "Grated onion is my go-to because it adds moisture and flavor without changing the texture." Keeping in mind the fat ratio also helps by balancing out the turkey with at least 7% egg and flavored breadcrumbs. Not only will the meatballs be succulent, but they will also be more flavorful and solid compared to ones with a higher meat percentage.

The Italian cuisine connoisseur also warns against over-mixing the meat — a common mistake that kills your poor meatballs — which results in a chewy bite. Cream cheese is another secret ingredient to make meatballs moist, though letting it bubble in tomato sauce is an equally smart idea for the meat to really soak up the taste. Gangi's partnership with Ragú for National Lasagna Day, which created a new pasta sauce flavor, Kettle Cooked Roasted Garlic, might even work well with this method.