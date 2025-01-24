For More Flavorful Turkey Meatballs, Reach For One Ingredient

When cooking meatballs, most recipes call for beef, pork, or a mixture of the two since meats that are higher in fat naturally lead to more tender and moist product. But if you prefer leaner meats or avoid eating red meat in general, all hope isn't lost to create super tender chicken or turkey versions of the classic dish. The secret lies in one essential addition: pesto.

For many of us at home, when we're looking to make a healthier swap, we'll tackle the rest of the recipe exactly as written. Unfortunately, swapping chicken for pork or turkey for beef and adding the usual binding ingredients like eggs, milk, or stock will lead to incredibly dry meatballs. Without the fat of richer meats, you'll need a little more liquid, a little more binding power, and a little more flavor.

To overcome all three obstacles, home cooks and recipe developers have turned to saucy, oily, herbaceous basil pesto. Whether store-bought or homemade, pesto's loose consistency incorporates a touch of liquid, while its oil adds back a bit of fat. Meanwhile, its sharp pine nut, garlic, and parmesan flavors bring the piquancy that turkey or chicken meatballs need. See for yourself if pesto might turn you into a lean protein meatball enthusiast.