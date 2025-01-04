The Secret Ingredient That Keeps Meatballs Made From Lean Proteins Moist
Making meatballs from scratch is almost always better than buying store-bought, fresh or frozen. You can use whatever meat blend you want and add any additional ingredients to build the flavor you're looking for. If you want to make the meatballs healthier, you can use any type of lean meat, including ground beef, turkey, or chicken. But lean meat tends to dry out when it's cooked since the lower fat content means it doesn't have as much liquid fat to keep the meat moist. Thankfully, there is an easy way to prevent this: add a little bit of cream cheese to the mixture.
A basic meatball recipe needs more than just meat. You should have something to absorb the moisture, such as breadcrumbs or oats, as well as a binder, such as whisked egg. Both help the meatballs keep their shape, while incorporating full-fat cream cheese adds a little richness and keeps the moisture levels strong. But beyond that, you can add anything from peppers to onions to more cheese to make that meatball taste even better.
Cream cheese is the secret ingredient for moist meatballs
On its own, cream cheese has a slightly tangy, rich flavor. That's why leftover cream cheese is perfect for desserts and dips. But if you're not adding it to your meatballs, now is the time, though a little goes a long way. You don't want the cream cheese to fully change the meatballs' texture, so if you're working with about a pound of meat, one solid spoonful of this dairy should make all the difference. Mix it gently until it's combined to avoid a common meatball-killing mistake, then shape the meatballs as usual.
There are a handful of other ways to ensure lean meatballs don't get too dry. You should always make sure they're cooked to the USDA-suggested internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, but don't let them get much higher than that. The hotter they get, the drier they become as all the moisture evaporates out. You can also add some fresh veggies into the mixture that release moisture as they cook, such as onions and bell peppers. Finally, don't add too many breadcrumbs since they could absorb any water that's in the meat before it has a chance to cook.