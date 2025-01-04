The Secret Ingredient That Keeps Meatballs Made From Lean Proteins Moist

Making meatballs from scratch is almost always better than buying store-bought, fresh or frozen. You can use whatever meat blend you want and add any additional ingredients to build the flavor you're looking for. If you want to make the meatballs healthier, you can use any type of lean meat, including ground beef, turkey, or chicken. But lean meat tends to dry out when it's cooked since the lower fat content means it doesn't have as much liquid fat to keep the meat moist. Thankfully, there is an easy way to prevent this: add a little bit of cream cheese to the mixture.

A basic meatball recipe needs more than just meat. You should have something to absorb the moisture, such as breadcrumbs or oats, as well as a binder, such as whisked egg. Both help the meatballs keep their shape, while incorporating full-fat cream cheese adds a little richness and keeps the moisture levels strong. But beyond that, you can add anything from peppers to onions to more cheese to make that meatball taste even better.