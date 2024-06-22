The Common Mistake That's Killing Your Poor Meatballs

It's hard to beat homemade meatballs. While the store-bought version works for a quick meal, if you want the real deal, you'll have to make them yourself. Meatballs are pretty straightforward — a mix of beef and seasonings (though you can certainly add other elements like pork or veal), plus chopped onions, garlic, and fresh herbs. But when mixing it all together before you form them into balls, be sure not to overwork the meat; it could end up ruining the dish you've worked so hard on.

When mixing, only mix the meat as much as is necessary to properly combine the ingredients. This keeps the meat tender, ensuring it doesn't become too tough while it cooks. And to avoid the meat drying out, you should choose something that's high in fat. Using 80% lean beef is best, though you could also use 85% lean, but anything 90% or higher could result in dry meatballs (unless it's paired with another type of meat) since it has less fat and less moisture.