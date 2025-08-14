Stephanie Izard's Favorite Snack Is A Cheesy Classic You've Definitely Had Before
There are some old school, classic snacks that have stood the test of time; and when it comes to celebrity chefs' favorite snacks, it turns out that Stephanie Izard's go-to is Cheez-Its. While she may be a paid promoter for the iconic cheesy crackers, she does appear to genuinely love them, having used chocolate-covered Cheez-Its on her own wedding cake.
When it comes to knockout flavor, Izard is someone we can certainly trust. She is loved and respected for her restaurants Girl & the Goat and Duck Duck Goat, both in Chicago. And she's also the 2013 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: Great Lakes and the first woman to win Bravo's "Top Chef."
As for how she enjoys this cheesy snack (other than covered in chocolate), Izard likes them dipped in ranch dressing. But, for another sweet and savory mix, Izard created a Cheez-It Caramel Crumble Cake recipe that's featured on the brand's website. A key to the crumble cake is freezing the Cheez-Its so they'll mix easily with the other cake ingredients. They're a perfect cheesy, crunchy addition to a lot of dishes that can be used in interesting ways. So, what are some other ways to put Cheez-It or Cheez-It crumbs into a meal?
How to use Cheez-Its in your recipes
Because Cheez-Its come in a variety of sizes and flavors, and can be pulverized in a blender or food processor, they make an easy add-on in a number of recipes. While it may seem difficult to imagine their cheesy flavor as a nice addition to sweets, chocolate and cheese go beautifully together. You can make your s'mores a little more interesting by swapping in Extra Big Cheez-Its in place of the graham crackers. They have more of a delicate texture that surrounds the melted chocolate and marshmallow, with a nice crunch, so it won't fall apart as you bite into it, while the saltiness of the snack elevates the sweetness of the other essential components. If you haven't tried the flavor combo of chocolate and cheddar, you might just be missing out.
However, Cheez-Its, of course, work great with savory dishes, too. For starters, they make a great coating for your fried chicken or chicken tenders. If you'd like more cheese in your baked mac and cheese recipe, think about subbing in crushed Cheez-Its for the panko when you finish it in the oven. You can make jalapeño-topped Cheez-Its poppers with a little cheddar, sour cream, and cream cheese. And for a quick and easy snack that doesn't require any heat at all, you can top your Cheez-Its with dill havarti cheese and a pickle slice. When it comes to an easy, unexpected addition to sweet or savory dishes, Stephanie Izard's favorite snack, the tiny and humble Cheez-It, can be a big help.