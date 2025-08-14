Stephanie Izard's Favorite Snack Is A Cheesy Classic You've Definitely Had Before

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are some old school, classic snacks that have stood the test of time; and when it comes to celebrity chefs' favorite snacks, it turns out that Stephanie Izard's go-to is Cheez-Its. While she may be a paid promoter for the iconic cheesy crackers, she does appear to genuinely love them, having used chocolate-covered Cheez-Its on her own wedding cake.

When it comes to knockout flavor, Izard is someone we can certainly trust. She is loved and respected for her restaurants Girl & the Goat and Duck Duck Goat, both in Chicago. And she's also the 2013 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: Great Lakes and the first woman to win Bravo's "Top Chef."

As for how she enjoys this cheesy snack (other than covered in chocolate), Izard likes them dipped in ranch dressing. But, for another sweet and savory mix, Izard created a Cheez-It Caramel Crumble Cake recipe that's featured on the brand's website. A key to the crumble cake is freezing the Cheez-Its so they'll mix easily with the other cake ingredients. They're a perfect cheesy, crunchy addition to a lot of dishes that can be used in interesting ways. So, what are some other ways to put Cheez-It or Cheez-It crumbs into a meal?