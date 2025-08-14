The Condiment That Is A Must-Have For Any Charcuterie Board, According To Giada De Laurentiis

Regarding matters of Italian cuisine, few figures stand out more than Giada De Laurentiis. The chef, author, and TV personality is perhaps best known for her presence on The Food Network. Her 2003 series "Everyday Italian" introduced many home cooks to the art of Italian cooking, and she has made an art of incorporating a "dolce vita" approach to almost any dish. And yes, that includes to the entertaining go-to of charcuterie. By now, charcuterie boards are all but expected at gatherings both big and small. The spread of meats, cheeses, sauces, spreads, pickles, and breads is a delicious, of course. But certain charcuterie ingredients can also be a bit boring (yes, salami and gouda on a cracker is delicious, but it's hardly thrilling). Luckily, Giada De Laurentiis has just the think to perk up your charcuterie board –– and it's tangier than you might think.

According to an Instagram post made by Giadzy, the chef's lifestyle site, "Your cheese boards and antipasti platters need an equally bright condiment: mostarda." So what is mostarda? Well, mostarda is a relatively broad term, which can encompass a number of ingredients and flavor profiles. Broadly speaking, mostarda is a condiment made with candied fruit that is stored in a syrup with spices and mustard seeds and mustard oil. The condiment is sweet, tangy, and spicy. Simply put: It's just what your next charcuterie board is missing. Its sweetness and mustardy edge make it the perfect accompaniment to rich, salty cheeses and meats. Adding it to your next charcuterie can bring the dish to a whole new level, you just need to know what kind of mostarda to choose (or make).