Up Your Holiday Charcuterie Board Game With Cranberry Mostarda

Charcuterie is an art form, and the golden rule for filling your charcuterie board is to start with your bigger items first. To incorporate your cranberry mostarda, put it in your favorite small bowl or ramekin with a small spreading knife or spoon. Then place the bowl on the board and surround it with the items that go best with its tart flavor — brie, Gouda, and sharp cheddar are excellent cheese options, while cured meats like prosciutto, salami, and pepperoni have the salt content to balance out the sweetness.

If you really want to show off, add slices of charcuterie board-appropriate beef for a rich, umami-filled option. Accompaniments like buttery crackers or slices of toasted baguette act as a vessel so your guests can mix and match flavors to get the perfect festive bite. Fill in the gaps with candied nuts and sliced fruits, like apples or pears. These ingredients offer a textural balance while enhancing the fruitiness of the cranberries. Don't forget to include briny bites like olives or pickled vegetables.

Cranberries are synonymous with the holidays, and using them to make a mostarda will be the highlight of your charcuterie board. Its vibrant red hue and sweet and spicy flavor will stand out on your table, and you just might end up on cranberry mostarda duty every holiday season.