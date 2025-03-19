The Unique Way Princess Diana Enjoyed Her Favorite Meal Of Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers might just be one of the most exquisite culinary creations in the history of unlikely food combinations. Humble though they seem, cramming sweet peppers with your favorite foods can make dinner time that little bit more noteworthy, or at least, Princess Diana thought so. According to Darren McGrady, the retired chef to the royal family, Princess Diana enjoyed a delicious twist on the standard beef-filled bell pepper dish. McGrady told Delish that Princess Diana enjoyed this stuffed pepper dish above any other dinnertime plate (via YouTube). Without a dull bite in sight, Princess Diana's bell pepper combination is as unique and fun to recreate as Her Highness' most loved floral tea choice.

Princess Diana's low-fat, mostly vegetarian way of eating led to tons of veggie dishes being whipped up in the royal kitchen, but Princess Diana was partial to occasional fish and meat meals. These bell peppers are an example of one of these highly flavorful, colorful, homely, and almost vegetarian meals that McGrady would prepare for Princess Diana while she lived in Kensington Palace. McGrady shed light on what made this recipe a regular royal request, explaining to Delish that "the stuffed bell peppers were filled with all the goodies that she liked." The peppers were layered with mushrooms, zucchini, onions, basil, rice, bacon, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil. As if these flavors aren't already packed tightly into a pepper bursting with seasoned goodness, McGrady shares that he would add a smoked tomato sauce to tie it all together.