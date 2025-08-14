The Unexpected Fruit You Should Be Adding To Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is an ideal side dish for a picnic. While a typical pasta salad recipe includes a mix of vegetables, adding some fruit is a surprisingly sweet touch and can liven up your plate with extra flavor. Savory pasta salads, like an over-the-top BLT-inspired salad, are delicious, but one fruit in particular makes an unexpectedly great addition to this dish: blueberries.

To add blueberries to your salad, start by choosing the tastiest pint of blueberries at the store. Be on the lookout for a plump shape, fresh smell, and an absence of mold. Next, decide how you want to incorporate this versatile fruit into your salad. Whether you want to add the berries straight into the pasta salad itself or make a blueberry vinaigrette, either technique will give your pasta salad a unique, memorable taste.

If you're looking to make the fruit the star of the show, the blueberry dressing is the way to go. To make it, you'll need some mashed blueberries, the seasonings of your choice, and simple ingredients like vinegar, maple syrup, lemon juice, and olive oil. This combination makes for a vinaigrette that is sweet, tangy, and perfectly refreshing. Just make sure to put the dressing on just before you're ready to serve so the salad doesn't get soggy.