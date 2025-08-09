The Worst Cocktails To Serve At Your Wedding

When planning your dream wedding, every single detail matters, from the music to the cake to the perfect dress or tuxedo. One element that's often overlooked until the last minute can make or break your celebration: the cocktail menu. While couples spend months deciding over flower arrangements, cake flavors, and seating charts, choosing the wrong cocktails can create disasters that no amount of planning can fix. The truth is, not all drinks are created equal when it comes to weddings. What works perfectly at a casual house party or night out with friends can become a nightmare when served to your great grandparents, your work colleagues, and your college roommates all in the same room.

In my bartending career, I've had the opportunity to work at a handful of weddings. When my partners and I first opened our cocktail bar, we tested our first few cocktail menus at industry parties, corporate events, food festivals, and most importantly, weddings. Our primary goal was to determine which drinks deserved a permanent spot on our menu and spread the word of our new bar. However, this experience revealed which cocktails truly don't really fit too well in celebratory environments like weddings. If you're planning your big day, you might want to take a look at this list for the 10 worst cocktails to serve at your wedding.