No More Soggy Coleslaw: The Prep Tip That Keeps Things Crispy
When you're preparing homemade coleslaw, the last thing you want is for this dish to come out soggy. Whether it's a classic recipe, a slaw passed down from a family member, or a new-to-you version with a twist, you always want this dish to be the best that it can be. There are a few different ways you can accomplish this. However, there's one stand-out prep tip that will guarantee a coleslaw that is truly crisp and delightful to eat.
The secret to a great slaw is to drain any excess moisture from the vegetables. One of the best ways to do this is to use a salad spinner to dry the veggies before adding your dressing. Salad spinners might be designed to quickly dry washed greens, but they can also be useful for other projects, like prepping ingredients for a slaw. It's one thing that makes this a single-purpose tool that's worth making space for.
For those who don't know, a salad spinner is essentially a colander within a bowl. This device has a mechanism on the lid that allows you to spin the colander and remove excess liquid from the foodstuffs inside. The moisture is then deposited into the bowl below. Once you've spun your veggies in this machine, you can dump out the liquid and spin the colander again until the ingredients are all dry.
More ways to make the best coleslaw
Before putting anything into your salad spinner, try the tried-and-true method of salting and sugaring your veggies first to make coleslaw as good as you'll find at a restaurant. Adding salt to cabbage pulls just enough water out of the vegetable's cells by osmosis, while sugar will balance out the flavor. Try not to add too much salt, however, as this will draw out too much moisture and leave a salty taste. After rinsing off the salt and sugar, dry the veggies with a towel or place them in a colander to drain. Then, spin the vegetables in your salad spinner until the remaining moisture has been removed.
There is a wide variety of salad spinners available on the market. Narrow down your selection by choosing one from our list of the 10 best salad spinners. One of the options is the OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner, which features a pump handle. Another is the Cuisinart Large Spin Stop Salad Spinner, which has a standard handle and a pour spout. These will both do a great job of helping you prepare the best batch of coleslaw. Then, once your veggies are prepped, you can blend them with a delicious dressing to make your slaw come to life. If you and your guests are craving Southern fare, try dressing your coleslaw with Alabama white BBQ sauce instead of plain mayo, or consider adding cilantro and lime. The choice is up to you.