No More Soggy Coleslaw: The Prep Tip That Keeps Things Crispy

When you're preparing homemade coleslaw, the last thing you want is for this dish to come out soggy. Whether it's a classic recipe, a slaw passed down from a family member, or a new-to-you version with a twist, you always want this dish to be the best that it can be. There are a few different ways you can accomplish this. However, there's one stand-out prep tip that will guarantee a coleslaw that is truly crisp and delightful to eat.

The secret to a great slaw is to drain any excess moisture from the vegetables. One of the best ways to do this is to use a salad spinner to dry the veggies before adding your dressing. Salad spinners might be designed to quickly dry washed greens, but they can also be useful for other projects, like prepping ingredients for a slaw. It's one thing that makes this a single-purpose tool that's worth making space for.

For those who don't know, a salad spinner is essentially a colander within a bowl. This device has a mechanism on the lid that allows you to spin the colander and remove excess liquid from the foodstuffs inside. The moisture is then deposited into the bowl below. Once you've spun your veggies in this machine, you can dump out the liquid and spin the colander again until the ingredients are all dry.