Iconic, Western-themed fast casual restaurant Roy Rogers is making a comeback long-hoped for by fans. The (surprisingly) East Coast establishment first opened in 1968 in Falls Church, Virginia. The chain had over 600 locations in its prime and was a popular spot for quick-service comfort food. Unfortunately for Roy Rogers restaurant supporters, numbers dwindled when it was sold to Hardee's in 1990. However, the chain has slowly begun re-expansion since the early 2000s to 2010s, with new, reconceptualized yet nostalgic locations popping up in East Coast states.

As of August 2025, Roy Rogers had 40 restaurants spread across five states: Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, and West Virginia. The Roy Rogers in Cherry Hill, New Jersey saw long lines during its June 2025 grand-opening, likely due to a sense of nostalgia felt by patrons who experienced the chain as kida and individuals eager to try out the diverse menu featuring a trio of meats: burgers, roast beef/chicken sandwiches, and fried chicken –– as well as some of the best fast food mashed potatoes around.

More Roy Rogers locations could be coming in the future. In a November 2024 news release on Business Wire regarding the Cherry Hill location, Roy Rogers Director of Real Estate and Franchise Development, Joe Briglia, said, "We've received an overwhelming number of requests from loyal Roy Rogers fans for a location in this area, and we're delighted to make it a reality. We plan to build on this success and expand even further in the market."