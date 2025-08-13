The Vintage Cowboy Fast Food Chain That's Bouncing Back
Iconic, Western-themed fast casual restaurant Roy Rogers is making a comeback long-hoped for by fans. The (surprisingly) East Coast establishment first opened in 1968 in Falls Church, Virginia. The chain had over 600 locations in its prime and was a popular spot for quick-service comfort food. Unfortunately for Roy Rogers restaurant supporters, numbers dwindled when it was sold to Hardee's in 1990. However, the chain has slowly begun re-expansion since the early 2000s to 2010s, with new, reconceptualized yet nostalgic locations popping up in East Coast states.
As of August 2025, Roy Rogers had 40 restaurants spread across five states: Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, and West Virginia. The Roy Rogers in Cherry Hill, New Jersey saw long lines during its June 2025 grand-opening, likely due to a sense of nostalgia felt by patrons who experienced the chain as kida and individuals eager to try out the diverse menu featuring a trio of meats: burgers, roast beef/chicken sandwiches, and fried chicken –– as well as some of the best fast food mashed potatoes around.
More Roy Rogers locations could be coming in the future. In a November 2024 news release on Business Wire regarding the Cherry Hill location, Roy Rogers Director of Real Estate and Franchise Development, Joe Briglia, said, "We've received an overwhelming number of requests from loyal Roy Rogers fans for a location in this area, and we're delighted to make it a reality. We plan to build on this success and expand even further in the market."
How the restaurant got its name
Roy Rogers restaurants is named for the famous singer and actor of the same name, also known as the "King of Cowboys." The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee's wholesome image and cowboy charm garnered him immense popularity during the 1940s and '50s, earning him a title as one of the top Western stars in movies and television during this time. It wasn't long before Roy Rogers became a household name (along with his much-adored horse, Trigger) and merchandise for the singing cowboy burgeoned. During the peak of his career, Rogers had licensed his name to over 400 products, second only to Disney at the time. Roy Rogers even has a drink named after him that reflects his family-friendly image.
In the 1960s, J. Willard Marriott, owner of the international hotel chain, decided to branch out into the food business and purchased a franchise called RoBee's House of Beef. However, due to trademark reasons, they needed a new name for the restaurant. Coincidentally, someone on the board of directors happened to know Roy Rogers' agent and contacted him to ask for approval to use his name. Rogers agreed and even attended the grand-opening of the first restaurant in Virginia with his wife, fellow singer/actor Dale Evans, signing autographs and handing out sandwiches to a few lucky customers. That location, along with the numerous other locations that closed in the 1990s, is no longer operating. It is currently a McDonald's.