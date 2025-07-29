The Classic Comfort Food You Can Order At Texas Roadhouse

Fittingly, the Texas Roadhouse kids' menu is where the grilled cheese (secretly) lives. The chains' kids' menu is surprisingly robust — we were certainly impressed by it when we ranked chain restaurant kids' menus. Most servers know what you mean if you just ask for a grilled cheese, and they usually ring it up as a kids' meal. That means it comes with a side, so you can choose steak fries, Caesar salad, macaroni, baked potato, or go outside the box with applesauce, sautéed onions, or even Texas red chili. If your inner chef is beckoning, add those onions or a scoop of chili right into the sandwich for an indulgent twist. Or, throw some mac and cheese on there for the ultimate grilled cheese.

Since this is a steakhouse, there are sauces galore. Dip it in creamy ranch or add a swipe of barbecue or steak sauce for a smoky take. If the cinnamon honey butter is your favorite part of the meal, try slathering it atop your grilled cheese for a savory-sweet bite you can't find elsewhere. Dining with friends? Take things up a notch by borrowing a slice or two of someone's steak and tucking it into your grilled cheese for a cheesy take on steak sliders. This is accessible, simple, and easy to enjoy. It's also a great hack for leftover Texas Roadhouse rolls; just slice 'em up, add cheese, and grill at home!