Avoid This Pizza Casserole Mistake To Prevent It From Turning Into A Soggy Mess

Turning a beloved food like pizza into a comforting weeknight casserole is always a good idea. However, producing a delicious pizza casserole can be a tricky task, especially when it's made with a variety of ingredients like pasta and various pizza toppings. Fortunately, Chowhound was able to secure several exclusive, helpful tips for making this one-of-a-kind recipe from Italian chef Antoinette Gangi of Antoinette's Italian Kitchen, including one regarding a potential pizza casserole faux pas you should avoid.

First and foremost, Gangi says, "For a pizza-themed casserole, you're going to want a sauce that is rich and savory, bold and well-seasoned." The Italian chef believes a thick, well-made sauce is essential, especially when it plays such a critical role in the flavor and composition of recipes like pizza casserole. That being said, it's no surprise Gangi recently partnered with Ragú for National Lasagna Day in promotion of Ragú's Kettle Cooked Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce.

Once you choose the right sauce for the job, before you start adding underrated pizza toppings to your casserole such as broccoli rabe, corn, and fried kale, you want to avoid one potentially ruinous mistake by making sure your topping choices are free of excess moisture. "Avoid adding too many fresh ingredients like chopped fresh onions, tomatoes, zucchini or other veggies, as this can make your selected sauce too watery," Gangi advises.

For better assembly, choose your vegetables wisely to create even, modest layers. Overloading your pizza casserole with too many moisture-rich ingredients can make it more difficult to serve come mealtime.