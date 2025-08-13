Why J. Kenji López-Alt Doesn't Like To Use Prepackaged Ground Meat For Burgers

A good butcher shop gets its meat from a local farm where the animals are humanely raised. When animals are locally sourced, you can expect your meat to be very fresh. You can tell meat is fresh if it's purple, dry in texture, and has little smell. Some animals are actually fed chemicals with the intention of making them fatter fast before they're slaughtered. Ideally, animals are grass-fed versus grain-fed since grass-fed beef is healthier. If you ask where the meat is sourced and how it was fed, and the shop is unwilling to share that information, walk out. Transparency is key.

Beyond inquiring about where the meat comes from, what it was fed, and the environment it was raised in, a great butcher should happily tell you about different cuts and offer advice for how to prepare various types of meats. Don't be afraid to ask questions, though there are some things to never say to a butcher. Ideally, the staff at a butcher shop is knowledgeable and enthusiastically helpful. Of course, the space should also be clean and organized.