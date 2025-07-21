J. Kenji López-Alt Says This Butcher Is The Best In The Country

Butcher shops used to be a staple in many towns across the United States, but have been on the decline in more recent years. While there used to be upward of 100,000 butcher shops in America during the 1950s, less than 10,000 remain. One butcher that is thriving, though, is Beast and Cleaver in Seattle, Washington. Chef and best-selling New York Times author J. Kenji López-Alt actually declared it the best in the country.

Founded by Kevin Smith, Beast and Cleaver prides itself on using the whole animal and locally sourcing most all of its animals from small farms across Washington and Oregon. If you didn't know, grocery store meat differs from the butcher in that supermarkets typically sell pre-packaged meat that comes from many different animals. At butcher shops like Beast and Cleaver, you find unique cuts and aged meats, such as a 120-day dry-aged porterhouse steak. While it costs you more, you can be sure that you're getting premium quality and freshness. Something else that makes this place special is the small restaurant inside the shop, The Peasant.