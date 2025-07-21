J. Kenji López-Alt Says This Butcher Is The Best In The Country
Butcher shops used to be a staple in many towns across the United States, but have been on the decline in more recent years. While there used to be upward of 100,000 butcher shops in America during the 1950s, less than 10,000 remain. One butcher that is thriving, though, is Beast and Cleaver in Seattle, Washington. Chef and best-selling New York Times author J. Kenji López-Alt actually declared it the best in the country.
Founded by Kevin Smith, Beast and Cleaver prides itself on using the whole animal and locally sourcing most all of its animals from small farms across Washington and Oregon. If you didn't know, grocery store meat differs from the butcher in that supermarkets typically sell pre-packaged meat that comes from many different animals. At butcher shops like Beast and Cleaver, you find unique cuts and aged meats, such as a 120-day dry-aged porterhouse steak. While it costs you more, you can be sure that you're getting premium quality and freshness. Something else that makes this place special is the small restaurant inside the shop, The Peasant.
What to know about The Peasant at Beast and Cleaver
The Peasant, serving up what it calls modern European cuisine, is said to be an experience to behold with a preset five-course menu that is never exactly the same. It operates on Thursday and Friday evenings after the shop closes and costs $150 per person (not including wine). While that may sound like a lot, you're paying for outstanding quality, making it a fine dining experience. Also, keep in mind that, like many fancy restaurants, it doesn't accommodate dietary requests. This is due to its highly curated menus that aren't easy to switch up. Unfortunately, if you have issues with gluten or dairy, The Peasant isn't for you.
What can you expect to nosh on if you can snag a reservation? Some dishes that have been on the menu include a smoked New York strip steak with Yorkshire pudding and foie gras bordelaise, pig head nuggets, rabbit and foie gras pâté en croûte, goose confit, and Szechwan smoked pork chop. You may also be served fresh salads and desserts, such as English-inspired pudding or rhubarb and custard with Szechuan beignets. Sounds pretty darn delicious, if you ask us.