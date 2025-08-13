The Fix For Watery Mashed Potatoes Is Easier Than You Think

Whether you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner or just putting the finishing touches on a Sunday roast supper, it can be super frustrating to find that your mashed potatoes are just a bit too thin for your liking. There are many reasons why this issue can happen, from failing to fully strain the water (or half-and-half, if you opt for a simple swap) from the potatoes after they've boiled, to adding too much liquid (like milk, broth, or cream) during the mashing process. Thankfully, there's an easy fix to get your mashed potatoes back to their ideal consistency.

Adding a few tablespoons of instant mashed potato flakes can help to restore your mashed potatoes to the thick, fluffy texture that you're looking for. If you don't have any mashed potato flakes on hand, no worries! You can also shred a fresh potato (with a box grater), boil it quickly, and add it to your mashed potatoes to increase thickness. Within just a few minutes, your mashed potatoes should be back to their thick, gravy-holding glory. If you don't have any potato flakes and you've already used up your last potato, you've still got a few options. Adding a thickening agent like cornstarch to the mix can help bring your potatoes back to life from a thin, watery mess.