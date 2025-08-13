The Safest Ways To Separate Egg Whites And Yolks When Mixing Them Into A Beverage

For those with a penchant for sour cocktails (here's a tip to take your whiskey sour to the next level), raw eggs are non-negotiable. Frothed egg whites counterbalance the punch of citrus perfectly, while adding a velvety, rich texture to the drink. Taste aside, adding egg whites to drinks creates a gorgeous white froth on top, giving a naturally minimalist look that can be left as it is or dressed up in garnish. Egg yolks, on the other hand, add a rich flavor and creamy texture, which makes them ideal for drinks like eggnog.

But just like eating tartare or sushi, consuming raw eggs does come with some risk, especially because eggs are susceptible to salmonella. Mitigating the risks starts when purchasing your eggs. Make sure that you buy eggs that are refrigerated, and have a USDA stamp on them if possible. The stamp means you can rest assured that they have been washed and inspected. It is then critical to separate egg whites and yolks in the safest way possible before adding them to your drinks. There are a few different techniques to do this, including the old fashioned way with a bowl and spoon or the easier method of using a slotted spoon. If you are serious about making experimental cocktails and regularly impressing your friends with Chicago fizzes and pisco sours, you might want to invest in an egg separator.