How Is Eggnog Actually Safe To Drink?
Love it or hate it, that creamy, cinnamon-spiced concoction called eggnog is definitely here to stay. It makes an appearance at the supermarket during the holidays each year and, like clockwork, debates surface regarding not only eggnog's likability, but its safety as well. While we're generally not supposed to consume foodstuffs containing raw eggs, there's actually nothing to worry about here. The truth is, nearly all of the eggnog sold in grocery stores is pasteurized, or even ultra-pasteurized, which effectively kills harmful bacteria.
Though it's difficult to pinpoint its origins, it is generally believed that eggnog was born in 13th century Britain. Monks of the Medieval Era were reputed to enjoy posset, a drink made of eggs, figs, and warm ale. Eventually, the well-to-do of the 1600s would enjoy the "eggsellent" brew with the additions of milk and sherry, instead of ale. By the time possets made it to the New World, Americans used rum; a highly accessible liquor from the Caribbean that was cheaper than sherry.
How to play it food-safe with eggnog
If you are a fan of eggnog, but are still unsure about enjoying a carton (pasteurized or not) from the grocery store, there are extra measures you can take to play it safe. Although eggnog is typically enjoyed chilled from the fridge or at room temperature, it's equally delicious hot. All you have to do is make sure it's heated above 160 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that's high enough to denature the bacteria's proteins and kill it. Also important to note; Despite possibly selecting one of the best alcohols to put in your holiday eggnog, even a premium dark rum will only inhibit bacterial growth. If the bacteria is still present — specifically salmonella — it can still make you sick.
Let's say Uncle Bob sends you his definitive holiday eggnog recipe and you whip up a batch at home. Take an added precaution by using pasteurized liquid eggs from your local supermarket, and keep the farm-fresh ones your neighbor brought over this morning for the best scrambled eggs. All in all, if you enjoy store-bought eggnog, heat it up or make it yourself with pasteurized eggs — and the only thing you'll really have to worry about is tomorrow morning if you sip one too many!