How Is Eggnog Actually Safe To Drink?

Love it or hate it, that creamy, cinnamon-spiced concoction called eggnog is definitely here to stay. It makes an appearance at the supermarket during the holidays each year and, like clockwork, debates surface regarding not only eggnog's likability, but its safety as well. While we're generally not supposed to consume foodstuffs containing raw eggs, there's actually nothing to worry about here. The truth is, nearly all of the eggnog sold in grocery stores is pasteurized, or even ultra-pasteurized, which effectively kills harmful bacteria.

Though it's difficult to pinpoint its origins, it is generally believed that eggnog was born in 13th century Britain. Monks of the Medieval Era were reputed to enjoy posset, a drink made of eggs, figs, and warm ale. Eventually, the well-to-do of the 1600s would enjoy the "eggsellent" brew with the additions of milk and sherry, instead of ale. By the time possets made it to the New World, Americans used rum; a highly accessible liquor from the Caribbean that was cheaper than sherry.