Julia Child's Favorite Drink Was An Unusual 3-Ingredient Cocktail She Invented Herself
Few chefs are as beloved and respected as Julia Child. The late chef was known for her love of French cuisine in particular and her wealth of cooking knowledge. To this day, many home cooks follow in her footsteps and use Julia Child's cooking tips to make the most out of home cooked meals.
While many people know about her cooking prowess, not many people know a lot about the woman behind the culinary magic. Like all of us, she had her likes, dislikes, and personal favorites, especially when it came to food. One of Julia Child's favorite foods was a little cocktail she invented made out of Angostura bitters and sparkling mineral water topped with a slice of lime. She named the drink "Angosoda," combining the names of its respective ingredients.
To make Child's Angosoda, all you need to do is add a dash of Angostura bitters to a glass of sparkling water of your choice; Perrier is one of the most popular choices but feel free to use whichever brand suits your fancy. It's a simple and straightforward recipe that, like Julia Child, stands the test of time and for good reason. Those who have tried it praise its subtly citrus flavor and its ability to help settle the stomach, especially after a big meal.
What exactly are Angostura bitters?
Angostura is a type of bitters made from a combination of over 40 ingredients, including fruits and spices. It hails from Trinidad and Tobago and is made by House of Angostura, hence its name being Angostura bitters. Invented in 1824 by Dr. Johann Siegert, this aromatic bitter was actually invented to help with stomach problems first; it was later used in drinks and cooking in the middle part of the 19th century.
With cocktails, Angostura bitters got its start primarily in gin-based cocktails. It has since been used to make many iconic cocktails, including the Manhattan, old fashioned, Sazerac, whiskey sour, and more. Its aromatic and bittersweet taste has made it essential to cocktail recipes that call for bitters of any kind.
While its use in cocktails is widely revered, not many people know that Angostura bitters can also be used in cooking. It works especially well with seafood thanks to its citrus flavor profile; it can also be used in other savory dishes like roasts to lend a hint of acidity. Angostura bitters can work well in sweets too as a replacement for strong spirits like rum. It works well in cakes, or as a topping for fruits and ice cream.