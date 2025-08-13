Julia Child's Favorite Drink Was An Unusual 3-Ingredient Cocktail She Invented Herself

Few chefs are as beloved and respected as Julia Child. The late chef was known for her love of French cuisine in particular and her wealth of cooking knowledge. To this day, many home cooks follow in her footsteps and use Julia Child's cooking tips to make the most out of home cooked meals.

While many people know about her cooking prowess, not many people know a lot about the woman behind the culinary magic. Like all of us, she had her likes, dislikes, and personal favorites, especially when it came to food. One of Julia Child's favorite foods was a little cocktail she invented made out of Angostura bitters and sparkling mineral water topped with a slice of lime. She named the drink "Angosoda," combining the names of its respective ingredients.

To make Child's Angosoda, all you need to do is add a dash of Angostura bitters to a glass of sparkling water of your choice; Perrier is one of the most popular choices but feel free to use whichever brand suits your fancy. It's a simple and straightforward recipe that, like Julia Child, stands the test of time and for good reason. Those who have tried it praise its subtly citrus flavor and its ability to help settle the stomach, especially after a big meal.