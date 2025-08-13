Steamed Milk Isn't The Same As Boiled Milk. Here's The Difference It Makes In Your Coffee Beverages

Forget syrups, whipped cream, or sprinkles of cinnamon — milk, and its alternatives, is arguably the second-most important ingredient at any coffee shop. If you've ever tried to create your own fancy coffee drink by heating up some milk on the stove or microwave, you've probably learned this the hard way. See, it's not just the type of milk or that it's hot, and it's not all about crafting cool coffee art either. In many cases, the amount of milk and how it's heated actually defines the type of coffee beverage you're getting (excluding Americanos or regular old cups of joe, that is). Cappuccino? That's equal parts steamed milk, foamed milk, and espresso. Latte? That's espresso with a lot of steamed milk and a floater of foam on the top. If you boil milk or heat it with any other method besides steaming, you're just not going to get the froth these different beverages require.

Furthermore, the only way to get proper steamed milk (or the foam that comes with it) is by using a steam wand. Injecting steam directly into the milk breaks down the milk's fat content and creates super tiny bubbles, giving the milk a velvety feel that's both delicious and suitable for crafting the perfect latte art. Milk proteins hold these bubbles together, which are what makes the milk feel luxuriously creamy. Another bonus? The steam's heat breaks down the lactose (milk sugar), so the milk tastes sweeter on its own — no sugar needed!