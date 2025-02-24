Wet Vs Dry Cappuccino: What's The Difference?

Meanwhile, a dry cappuccino veers into the other direction — it's more foam than steamed milk. As a result, the espresso shines with a more coffee centric, less diluted flavor. Although the drink may appear the same visually, when you start sipping, the foam's accumulation at the top becomes clear. Due to its aerated nature, this forms a suspension over the espresso. While it still tinges the brew, the texture of the pulled shot is less impacted. As a result, it's trickier to nail down latte art with such consistency.

In terms of taste, the palate of the espresso comes through, with more acidity as well as added boldness. The exact flavor depends on the beans employed and how the espresso is prepared. And the coffee temperature remains hotter, further impacting the flavor. The precise amount of foam in a dry cappuccino is also malleable; so in short, the exact taste depends on the barista.

If you enjoy such coffee with a strong character, you can even veer into bone dry territory, meaning it's all foam. Such a beverage consists of minimal mingling between dairy and coffee — the espressos sipped through the foam. Essentially a bigger macchiato, this coffee style is best suited for those who enjoy espresso straight. In fact, it's remarkable the drink is even considered a cappuccino. So if you're keen to drink a coffee somewhere between a macchiato and a latte, the dry and wet monikers will help you explore the nuance.