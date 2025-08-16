What Is Mango Float? The Famous Filipino Dessert Is A Sweet Staple (For Good Reason)
Luscious mango, chilled sweet cream, thin cake-like layers that seem to float, and you don't have to turn on the oven? After trying this Filipino staple you'll be left wondering where it has been all of your life. Mango float is a layered dessert that alternates between a mixture of whipped cream and condensed milk, fresh mangos, and graham crackers, that sets overnight in the fridge. This style of dessert, often referred to as an icebox cake, is popular in the Philippines where mangos are plentiful, and it is served at just about any type of festive gathering.
Mango float is easy, and dare we say fun, to assemble and the perfect indulgent yet refreshing sweet treat. It is also a great go-to for parties, since you make it in advance and the fridge does the "work" overnight as the cookies soften and the flavors meld. For best results, always use fresh mangos, which are inexpensive and abundant in the summer, as opposed to canned fruit which can make the dessert watery.
You can really go wild with the amount of mangos used in mango float, as the layering ratios are really up to your personal preference. Use these tips to perfectly cut your mangos and you can even show off your artistic side to decorate the top with elaborate mango designs. For the perfect finishing touch, grate a bit of lime zest over the top before serving or garnish with mint.
A no-bake layer, refrigerate, and serve mango delight
Mango float comes together in just about any shallow serving vessel, from a standard baking pan to a glass bowl which will show off the pretty layered effect. Kitchen helpers would be particularly welcome to make this treat, just be sure to supervise the cutting of the mangos. If you don't have graham crackers on hand, this no-bake wonder can also be made with lady fingers or even Biscoff cookies. Some people even refer to mango float, which is also sometimes called mango royale or crema de mangga, as Filipino tiramisu.
If you really want to cool off, try a frozen version of mango float, which calls for freezing the layered dessert rather than chilling in the icebox, err, refrigerator. Or, riff on the refrigerated mango float by substituting other summer stone fruits such as peaches, plums, or nectarines. If mango float has you craving more mango sweetness, consider trying mango sago, a mango coconut tapioca pudding that is also layered and sets in the fridge.