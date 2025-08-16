What Is Mango Float? The Famous Filipino Dessert Is A Sweet Staple (For Good Reason)

Luscious mango, chilled sweet cream, thin cake-like layers that seem to float, and you don't have to turn on the oven? After trying this Filipino staple you'll be left wondering where it has been all of your life. Mango float is a layered dessert that alternates between a mixture of whipped cream and condensed milk, fresh mangos, and graham crackers, that sets overnight in the fridge. This style of dessert, often referred to as an icebox cake, is popular in the Philippines where mangos are plentiful, and it is served at just about any type of festive gathering.

Mango float is easy, and dare we say fun, to assemble and the perfect indulgent yet refreshing sweet treat. It is also a great go-to for parties, since you make it in advance and the fridge does the "work" overnight as the cookies soften and the flavors meld. For best results, always use fresh mangos, which are inexpensive and abundant in the summer, as opposed to canned fruit which can make the dessert watery.

You can really go wild with the amount of mangos used in mango float, as the layering ratios are really up to your personal preference. Use these tips to perfectly cut your mangos and you can even show off your artistic side to decorate the top with elaborate mango designs. For the perfect finishing touch, grate a bit of lime zest over the top before serving or garnish with mint.