3 Clever Tips To Keep Your Popsicles Frozen In A Cooler

Two summer staples that are hard to beat are picnics and eating popsicles, but getting these two warm-weather traditions to work together isn't all that easy. Heat and frozen treats aren't really all that compatible, but we're here with a few tips and tricks. These will let you take your dessert al fresco without worrying if your store-bought popsicles, whether old-school bargain ice pops or high-end fruit bars, are going to end up a blobby mess at the bottom of your cooler before you get a chance to enjoy them.

The secret, unsurprisingly, is keeping your popsicles as cold as possible. For that, you'll need an insulated cooler and ice, but that's just the starting gate. The techniques we're going to explore include burying the popsicles in ice or sticking them in a separate thermos before storing them in a cooler. The third technique entails pre-chilling your cooler before you head out to make sure it's as cold as can be.