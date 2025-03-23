Why You No Longer See Kirkland Signature Soy Milk At Costco

Costco may be famous for its humongous packages of toothbrushes and giant flatscreen TVs, but the regular shoppers will tell you that the reason why people tend to line up at the door before the stores even open is because of the Kirkland Signature line of groceries. For people who drink milk alternatives, Costco has long offered budget-friendly choices like almond, oat, and other plant-based milk beverages. Sadly, however, it seems as though you'll no longer see Kirkland Signature soy milk on shelves. Eagle-eyed shoppers have been reporting on social media that they haven't been able to find the product in recent months, and finally a user posted on Reddit that they emailed the company, which explained that the drink has been discontinued.

"I know in previous posts this year about the missing soy milk, people had commented that it was perhaps temporary due to a supplier issue," the Reddit user wrote. "However, I just received this email back from my complaint: 'Thank you for your feedback regarding the KS Soy Milk. Unfortunately, the KS Soy Milk was discontinued due to slow sales.'"