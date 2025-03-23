Why You No Longer See Kirkland Signature Soy Milk At Costco
Costco may be famous for its humongous packages of toothbrushes and giant flatscreen TVs, but the regular shoppers will tell you that the reason why people tend to line up at the door before the stores even open is because of the Kirkland Signature line of groceries. For people who drink milk alternatives, Costco has long offered budget-friendly choices like almond, oat, and other plant-based milk beverages. Sadly, however, it seems as though you'll no longer see Kirkland Signature soy milk on shelves. Eagle-eyed shoppers have been reporting on social media that they haven't been able to find the product in recent months, and finally a user posted on Reddit that they emailed the company, which explained that the drink has been discontinued.
"I know in previous posts this year about the missing soy milk, people had commented that it was perhaps temporary due to a supplier issue," the Reddit user wrote. "However, I just received this email back from my complaint: 'Thank you for your feedback regarding the KS Soy Milk. Unfortunately, the KS Soy Milk was discontinued due to slow sales.'"
Kirkland soy milk alternatives
If milk is off the menu in your house and you do the bulk of your shopping at Costco, all is not entirely lost, because the company still stocks a few other plant-based milks. KS almond milk is available in 1 quart 12-packs, and its non-dairy oat beverage is available in 32 ounce 6-packs. If nothing but soy milk will do, however, there's still hope. In the same email posted on Reddit, Costco HQ said, "We plan on bringing in a branded Soy Milk as an item rotation throughout the year. The next rotation is due to arrive in August."
As for the other non-dairy beverages, and other Kirkland Signature products in general, it's always smart to keep an eye on the price tags posted on store shelves (in fact, this is one of our favorite Costco hacks). In addition to showing the item's cost, any price tag with an asterisk means that the store will not stock any more after its inventory runs out. Costco fans often call this mark the "death star." It's not uncommon for Costco products to be discontinued, even beloved staples, so it's always a good idea to have a backup plan in case your favorite milk alternative suddenly disappears from store shelves.