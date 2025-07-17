This Might Be The Worst Place To Buy Milk
They say not to cry over spilled milk — but what if it was super expensive spilled milk? With so many grocery stores around the United States, prices vary anywhere you go, and some stores cost much more than others. On a broader scale, California might be the worst place to buy milk because it has the most expensive average grocery prices in the contiguous United States (Hawaii and Alaska cost more because of their locations, of course). But speaking strictly based on supermarkets, Whole Foods is going to cost you more than probably any other nationally scaled grocery store.
Prices vary depending on the specific Whole Foods location, but one gallon of store-brand (365 brand) organic whole milk costs around $7.69. The brand's 1% and 2% milk options are the same price. For price reference, at Walmart — the country's largest grocery retailer — a gallon of nonorganic whole milk purchased in the same geographic location costs $4.05. In 2024, the average U.S. cost for 1 gallon of whole milk was about $4, according to USDA data, suggesting that prices have only continued to climb.
Price isn't the only way to determine the worst place to buy milk
While cost is likely top of mind for most grocery shoppers, the best and worst milk might not just depend on its cost — it might also depend on the cows and where the milk comes from. Organic Valley works with family-owned dairy farms across the country to ensure its milk is ethically sourced. While a gallon costs nearly $10 at Whole Foods, some shoppers might consider Whole Foods the best place to buy milk due to its varied organic offerings.
Shopping from local businesses tends to cost slightly more due to the lack of volume in production, but if you're looking for locally sourced milk, a national chain grocery store might, in your eyes, be the worst place to buy milk when compared to a local farmers' market. While it ultimately depends what the buyer is looking for, Whole Foods is the most expensive spot when comparing grocery stores with a national presence. Regional grocers could have even higher prices; Erewhon, a pricey store based in California, sells a gallon of raw whole milk for $21, though there are some dangers associated with raw milk.