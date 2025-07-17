This Might Be The Worst Place To Buy Milk

They say not to cry over spilled milk — but what if it was super expensive spilled milk? With so many grocery stores around the United States, prices vary anywhere you go, and some stores cost much more than others. On a broader scale, California might be the worst place to buy milk because it has the most expensive average grocery prices in the contiguous United States (Hawaii and Alaska cost more because of their locations, of course). But speaking strictly based on supermarkets, Whole Foods is going to cost you more than probably any other nationally scaled grocery store.

Prices vary depending on the specific Whole Foods location, but one gallon of store-brand (365 brand) organic whole milk costs around $7.69. The brand's 1% and 2% milk options are the same price. For price reference, at Walmart — the country's largest grocery retailer — a gallon of nonorganic whole milk purchased in the same geographic location costs $4.05. In 2024, the average U.S. cost for 1 gallon of whole milk was about $4, according to USDA data, suggesting that prices have only continued to climb.