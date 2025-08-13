There's A Faster, Better Way To Cut Cake — We Can't Believe How Easy It Is
Do you ever wish cutting a homemade layer cake was an easier task? Apart from avoiding the worst mistake you're making when cutting cake (choosing the wrong knife for the job), there also may be an easier way to divvy out this beloved dessert. While you may be used to slicing round cakes into even wedges, there's a faster way that proves to not only be more convenient, but gives you ample room to cut both big and small slices.
Besides using the knife technique for cutting perfect cake slices with the help of hot water, consider slicing your next cake into thick, horizontal slabs instead of triangles. Sure enough, cutting your cake from one side to the other into long rectangular portions streamlines the serving process. Especially if you're cutting cake for a crowd and want to ensure everyone gets a slice, this specific cutting technique gives you and your guests more than enough slices.
To use this method at home, start by making a straight cut from either the right or left side of your layer cake. These end pieces can be cut down further and set aside for anyone that enjoys extra frosting. From here, continue to make equal cuts straight through your cake. As you make each cut, strategically use a small cutting board to catch each slice for easy maneuvering. Then, depending on your preferred serving size, each long and thick cake slice can be cut into halves or fourths.
Easy ways to make this cake-cutting technique even more beneficial
First and foremost, if you know you'll be cutting your next homemade cake for a special event or birthday party, slice the cake in advance and arrange the pieces onto rectangular baking sheets. Then all you need to do is cover the pans until you're ready to serve. However, if you're not too excited about serving pieces of cake covered in extra frosting from the outside edge of your dessert, try cutting it in a slightly different fashion.
First, make one clean cut down the middle of your cake. Then, working with one half at a time, make perpendicular cuts against the center cut, which leaves you with precise, well-portioned pieces. Luckily, with this method, you can also cut smaller pieces if necessary. On the other hand, if you're only cutting a few pieces at a time and want a reliable way to keep your cake from drying out, start by cutting one or two rectangular slices directly from the center of your cake.
When you're ready to store the leftovers, simply push both sides of your cake together. The edges should meet perfectly, keeping the interior of your cake nice and moist. Whether you make a "magic cake" with three delicious layers from one simple batter or a multi-layer rainbow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting, cutting round cakes into rectangular portions usually results in a cleaner presentation and extra slices.