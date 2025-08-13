There's A Faster, Better Way To Cut Cake — We Can't Believe How Easy It Is

Do you ever wish cutting a homemade layer cake was an easier task? Apart from avoiding the worst mistake you're making when cutting cake (choosing the wrong knife for the job), there also may be an easier way to divvy out this beloved dessert. While you may be used to slicing round cakes into even wedges, there's a faster way that proves to not only be more convenient, but gives you ample room to cut both big and small slices.

Besides using the knife technique for cutting perfect cake slices with the help of hot water, consider slicing your next cake into thick, horizontal slabs instead of triangles. Sure enough, cutting your cake from one side to the other into long rectangular portions streamlines the serving process. Especially if you're cutting cake for a crowd and want to ensure everyone gets a slice, this specific cutting technique gives you and your guests more than enough slices.

To use this method at home, start by making a straight cut from either the right or left side of your layer cake. These end pieces can be cut down further and set aside for anyone that enjoys extra frosting. From here, continue to make equal cuts straight through your cake. As you make each cut, strategically use a small cutting board to catch each slice for easy maneuvering. Then, depending on your preferred serving size, each long and thick cake slice can be cut into halves or fourths.