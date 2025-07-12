The most critical part of making this cake is properly separating egg whites and yolks. The first step should be mixing the egg yolks with the flour, sugar, milk, and butter to create a thin batter. Once that's done, you can mix your egg whites into stiff peaks. The egg whites should not have any egg yolk touching them at all, as this will compromise the integrity of the cake layers. A touch of cream of tartar mixed in with your egg whites will help them form into those beautiful peaks that can then be slowly folded in to the batter.

Be careful not to mix the egg white mixture in too thoroughly or the batter will not separate optimally when baking. It's okay — and some even prefer — for the batter to have more of a chunky texture when pouring it into the cake pan. These lumps will rise to the top creating a more rustic looking cake. If you are going the more rustic route, you might consider browning your butter and swapping white sugar for brown for flavor with a bit more depth. If you are wondering what exactly brown butter is, it's not that difficult to master with a little practice.

It's important to use a 8x8 inch square cake pan so that the batter has enough structure to separate into layers. The centre of the cake should be jiggly when you take it out of the oven, but if you are in doubt with magic cake, it's usually better to leave it in the oven a little longer. The longer it's in there, the more time the layers have to set.