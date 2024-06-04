The Knife Technique For Perfectly Cut Cake Every Time

A specifically made cake knife is great if you have one, but no need to go out and buy anything specific for cake-slicing purposes — this tip is all about technique, not tool. Having said that, many find a serrated knife (the kind you'd use to slice tomatoes) the best pick for the job, but if you're like many home cooks who have one basic chef's knife you've splurged on, that will certainly do the trick as well, especially when it's heated up.

The hot water warms the metal blade, allowing it to effortlessly glide through the cake and icing without dragging or snagging. You'll need to repeatedly heat your knife if slicing a whole cake, so you can either opt to hold the knife under running water from the kitchen sink, or you can keep a container of warm water nearby for less back and forth.

Once you've sliced through to the bottom of the piece, retract your knife gently and smoothly, and go in with a cake server to pick up the piece and deposit it on plates. Attempting to scoop the piece of cake out with the flat side of a knife can ruin all your hard work. With this tip in your toolbelt, securing the perfect piece of cake really is as easy as, well, you know the line.

