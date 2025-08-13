The Unexpected Protein Giada De Laurentiis Serves On A Simple Arugula Salad

When you think of adding a protein to an arugula salad, your mind may jump to chickpeas, sliced chicken, or a piece of grilled salmon. Celebrity chef and Italian food maven Giada De Laurentiis suggests going in a different direction with a lighter take on a classic that is usually served over pasta. She serves protein-packed pork and sausage meatballs on a bed of peppery arugula salad with a Parmesan, lemon juice, and olive oil dressing, offering a decidedly more summery, and yet still satisfying, main dish. De Laurentiis keeps her version fresh and light by using Parmesan and ricotta cheese in her meatball mixture along with the traditional breadcrumbs, milk, and egg.

Arugula makes a perfect foil for the juicy meatballs as its crisp texture can stand up to the heartiness of the protein without becoming limp. The freshness and bite of the arugula leaves also provide a pleasing contrast to the savory little orbs, not to mention the fact that arugula is a light and healthy choice that instantly brightens up the plate. Since arugula is a sturdier green, it makes this dish a great, worry-free choice for a summer salad. A pro move here is to serve the meatballs just next to the salad, so that their heat doesn't overly affect the texture of the greens.