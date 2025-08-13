The Unexpected Protein Giada De Laurentiis Serves On A Simple Arugula Salad
When you think of adding a protein to an arugula salad, your mind may jump to chickpeas, sliced chicken, or a piece of grilled salmon. Celebrity chef and Italian food maven Giada De Laurentiis suggests going in a different direction with a lighter take on a classic that is usually served over pasta. She serves protein-packed pork and sausage meatballs on a bed of peppery arugula salad with a Parmesan, lemon juice, and olive oil dressing, offering a decidedly more summery, and yet still satisfying, main dish. De Laurentiis keeps her version fresh and light by using Parmesan and ricotta cheese in her meatball mixture along with the traditional breadcrumbs, milk, and egg.
Arugula makes a perfect foil for the juicy meatballs as its crisp texture can stand up to the heartiness of the protein without becoming limp. The freshness and bite of the arugula leaves also provide a pleasing contrast to the savory little orbs, not to mention the fact that arugula is a light and healthy choice that instantly brightens up the plate. Since arugula is a sturdier green, it makes this dish a great, worry-free choice for a summer salad. A pro move here is to serve the meatballs just next to the salad, so that their heat doesn't overly affect the texture of the greens.
Tips for perfect meatballs with arugula
Although meatballs are not difficult to make, there are some common pitfalls to avoid. Be careful not to overwork the mixture, for one, as this can result in tough, dense meatballs. This texture is never desirable, but paired with a zesty arugula salad, you especially want a more airy, light protein. Don't skimp on the seasoning, either, and use more than one type of meat for the best flavor. Giada De Laurentiis cleverly avoids the latter issues by using ground pork and sweet Italian sausage. To elevate this meal even further, before cooking, you can reserve part of your meatball mix to build a flavorful sauce base.
If you are trying to prep your meatballs ahead of time, try another Food Network personality's tip: Alton Brown's egg carton hack for perfect meatballs, which also delivers a slightly less oily end product, making them even more ideal to serve with arugula. If you prefer a dressing that is thick and rich, and would like to experiment with Middle Eastern flavors, consider swapping out De Laurentiis' lemon juice and olive oil dressing or the classic tomato sauce for a tahini-based option, the creamy condiment you should always have on hand for salad dressings. Once you've perfected your pork and sausage meatball salad, you might want to expand to other variations of the meatball-over-arugula game, like trying crispy tuna meatballs.