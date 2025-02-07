The Clever Egg Carton Hack For Perfect Meatballs

Alton Brown first posted his egg-carton-as-meatball-tray hack several years ago on Facebook and Instagram, with the hashtag #crispyallover. The biggest concern among commenters was whether or not the carton might catch fire (the recipe calls for a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven, while cardboard burns at somewhere above 425 degrees Fahrenheit). Media and cooking blogs picked up on the trick. So naturally, we had to try it.

You can use most any meatball recipe you prefer. We used a beef-and-pork mix, with onions, breadcrumbs, and an egg for binder and moisture (though it should be noted that Gordon Ramsay prefers milk instead of eggs in his meatballs). One very important detail: This hack uses a composite cardboard egg carton, not a foam one. You need to use the compostable sort that people use for plant seed starters, as the Styrofoam versions will melt in the oven. Brown said in his post that one function of the carton is to absorb some of the oil and fat coming off the meatballs. It does do that to some degree, though ours were still plenty moist and slightly greasy. It also means the carton is no longer compostable at home but should be fine for commercial composters.

The Instagram post is long gone, but the hack lives on at Brown's website as baked Thanksgiving meatballs, ideal for serving as appetizers. While this shortcut may make nonnas and abuelas around the globe cringe — since the best meatballs are slow-cooked in a sauce or stock) — it does work.