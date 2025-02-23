For A High Protein Boost In Salad Add Crispy Tuna Meatballs

Salads are garden-fresh medleys teeming with nutrient-dense properties. Often made with colorful veggies, juicy fruits, crunchy croutons, and tangy dressings, a salad isn't a complete meal without protein. Although chicken breast and baked salmon are tried-and-true salad crowns, shaking up your protein source ensures you'll never get tired of eating nourishing salads. Take tuna meatballs, for example: the crispy seafood salad toppers that are as easy to make as they are to finish without so much as looking up from the plate.

Made using affordable but high-quality canned tuna, these ocean-inspired meatballs pack a hefty protein punch that makes a garden-fresh salad all the more robust and well-balanced. A standard 3-ounce can of tuna typically contains around 24 grams of protein, which can help you meet a significant portion of the recommended dietary allowance of protein — about 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. Making tuna meatballs is as easy as combining a can of tuna with meatball essentials — eggs, oil, and breadcrumbs — and your favorite flavor-forward fixings. Sculpt your ingredients with your hands and form the mixture into spherical shapes before searing or baking to perfection. The result is a maritime meatball bursting with flavors that pair flawlessly with fresh, crispy veggies and other classic salad provisions. For an extra-crispy exterior and tender on the inside interior, you can shallow fry your meatballs in oil.