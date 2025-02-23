For A High Protein Boost In Salad Add Crispy Tuna Meatballs
Salads are garden-fresh medleys teeming with nutrient-dense properties. Often made with colorful veggies, juicy fruits, crunchy croutons, and tangy dressings, a salad isn't a complete meal without protein. Although chicken breast and baked salmon are tried-and-true salad crowns, shaking up your protein source ensures you'll never get tired of eating nourishing salads. Take tuna meatballs, for example: the crispy seafood salad toppers that are as easy to make as they are to finish without so much as looking up from the plate.
Made using affordable but high-quality canned tuna, these ocean-inspired meatballs pack a hefty protein punch that makes a garden-fresh salad all the more robust and well-balanced. A standard 3-ounce can of tuna typically contains around 24 grams of protein, which can help you meet a significant portion of the recommended dietary allowance of protein — about 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. Making tuna meatballs is as easy as combining a can of tuna with meatball essentials — eggs, oil, and breadcrumbs — and your favorite flavor-forward fixings. Sculpt your ingredients with your hands and form the mixture into spherical shapes before searing or baking to perfection. The result is a maritime meatball bursting with flavors that pair flawlessly with fresh, crispy veggies and other classic salad provisions. For an extra-crispy exterior and tender on the inside interior, you can shallow fry your meatballs in oil.
Jazzing up tuna meatballs for salads
One of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking meatballs, whether they're made with ground beef or canned tuna, is skimping on spices, herbs, and seasonings. Luckily, tuna plays well with others, and your options for jazzing these fishy meatballs are anything but limited.
Make your tuna meatballs with fresh dill, lemon zest, garlic powder, and black pepper for a timeless seafood flavor infusion that pairs well with Mediterranean-inspired salads starring ingredients like romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, briny olives, feta cheese, and tangy red wine vinaigrette. For something bold, assemble your meatballs with ground ginger, garlic powder, soy sauce, green onions, and cilantro. This will give you a savory protein source that marries nicely with an Asian slaw-inspired salad made with shredded cabbage and carrots, sesame sticks, edamame, and a creamy avocado lime dressing.
Don't hesitate to introduce whole ingredients into your meatballs, either. White onions, sun-dried tomatoes, chopped artichoke hearts, and capers are just a few options to consider. Mix and match ingredients and experiment until you find what best suits your preference. Next time your salad tastes uninspired, grab a can of tuna and upgrade it into a batch of easy-to-make meatballs for a customizable, coastal dish that your tastebuds (and dinner guests) will love.