There's no shortage of negative opinions out there on the Great Value ice cream sandwiches, although in fairness, there are also some positive reviews. Some criticisms center on the flavor: Neither the chocolate nor the vanilla taste of the cookies and ice cream are particularly strong, with the former coming closer to tasting like graham crackers rather than chocolate cookies. Some find the chocolate flavor too artificial, as well. They've been called a little too hard and dense, too. It's also been noted that the ice cream can have a slightly gross yellow color to it, although this is apparently from food coloring.

On the pro-Walmart side, some contend that the cocoa flavor of the cookies is actually sufficient, and that they have a well-balanced sweetness. The crunch of the cookies is also lauded by some, who prefer it over offerings from other brands that can get a bit mushy. Whether or not it's exactly a compliment could be debated, but the Great Value ice cream sandwiches are often praised as being loved by kids, too.

As a side note, the Great Value ice cream sandwich allegedly doesn't melt as much as others. Some people have tested these claims and found some truth to them: When heated or left out, the ice cream softens and congeals but doesn't totally liquify. Whether that's a good or bad thing is for you to decide, but there are plenty of reasons why this ice cream sandwich belongs on the list of Great Value products to avoid at Walmart.