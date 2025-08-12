Can You Make A Buttermilk Substitute Using Oat Milk?

Need dairy-free buttermilk in a pinch? Whether you want to use buttermilk in biscuits or whip up a perfect stack of pancakes, or make any number of dishes that call for buttermilk, you can easily recreate equally delicious, dairy-free versions with oat milk instead. It's as versatile as its animal-derived dairy counterpart, suitable for plant-based eaters and those with dairy sensitivities alike, and it's a more planet-friendly option, too — a win all round! This hack is similar to the two-ingredient buttermilk trick that uses animal-derived dairy milk. All you need to do is combine 1 cup of oat milk with 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice and allow the mixture to sit for a few minutes till it slightly curdles. This yields a buttermilk-like taste, but the texture likely won't be as thick as conventional buttermilk. Despite this slight change in consistency, oat milk buttermilk has similar culinary applications as the dairy-based version, and its tangy taste closely resembles commercial buttermilk, which is made from lactic acid fermentation.

In this two-ingredient oat-based buttermilk, the acidity from the vinegar or lemon juice mimics the effect of the lactic acid by reacting with leavening agents like baking powder or soda, which then releases carbon dioxide, the gas responsible for the airy, fluffiness in biscuits, pancakes, and other baked goods. If you're looking to achieve a closer consistency when it comes to thickness, try playing around with different oat milk brands, preferably the barista blends, which, unlike regular oat milk, have a higher fat content and creamier consistency. This dairy-free buttermilk serves as a direct 1:1 swap for all your plant-forward culinary ventures.