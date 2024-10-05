Never Suffer Dry Muffins Again With One Extra Step

Is there a greater disappointment than biting into a dry, crumbly muffin? Probably, but eating an underwhelming muffin is still a pretty unpleasant experience. Fortunately, there's an easy and effective way to rescue lackluster baked goods by infusing them with moisture and sweetness. Simple syrup can be a godsend for overmixed or overbaked muffins; it transforms them into a moist, cakey treat perfect for breakfast or dessert.

Simple syrups are also a great way to add another layer of flavor to muffins and other pastries. Though a basic sugar-and-water syrup will add flavor in the form of sweetness, it's very easy to infuse this recipe with a limitless array of herbs, spices, and fruits. Think lemon zest for a citrusy boost for blueberry muffins, vanilla to round out the flavors of pumpkin spice, or a basil-infused syrup to give raspberry muffins a sophisticated flare.

The best way to add just the right amount of simple syrup to your muffins is with a pastry brush. Once your muffins have cooled, gently brush a little simple syrup on top of each one. Allow the first application to soak in for a few moments, then add one or two more applications to ensure they're moist all the way through. After the soak is completely absorbed, your muffins may develop a lightly crunchy, sweet crust on top as a textural bonus.