The Secret Ingredient You Need Every Time You Bake Muffins

From soft and spongy chocolate chip muffins to sweet blueberry varieties, a batch of these sweet treats are fun to make for their versatility and delicious flavors alike. While adding in a splash of vanilla syrup or a handful of walnuts can be a good way to elevate this classic indulgence, the secret ingredient you really need every time you bake muffins is mayonnaise. Surprised? Just hear us out first.

Advertisement

While you might turn up your nose at the first mention of adding this condiment to your muffin mix, it actually makes a lot of sense. Most mayos are made up simply of ingredients like oil and eggs, so they make a great substitute for ingredients commonly used to make muffins already. Additionally, adding a small amount of mayonnaise to an established recipe can also enhance the batch entirely, making for extra moist and tender cakes as the simple addition infuses the batter with added fat and moisture. Finally, this silky addition makes for added richness in baked goodness too, balancing out overly sweet flavors with its innate tartness and tang.