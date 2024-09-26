The Simple Tip That Gives You Better Box Mix Muffins

Most boxed muffin mixes call for preheating the oven to 375 or 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While following these directions assures you can set a timer and walk away, it may leave your muffins looking a little meager. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees instead and you change what's happening inside. The higher heat vaporizes some of the moisture, creating steam. As the batter bakes from the inside, the steam impacts the surface, maximizing the rise. How? It keeps the tops moist and flexible, allowing a bigger boost in height and creating the shine you see on scratch-made baked goods.

Since steam is most important at the beginning of a bake when exteriors can dry out too quickly, and you don't want to burn the muffins, this trick works best by preheating to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, then reducing the heat. Without opening the oven (you'll lose that lovely steam), lower the temperature after about five minutes. The muffins should finish cooking at their recommended temperature until they're ready. If the instructions say to bake at 425 degrees, you can leave the controls alone.

Seeking to goose a bit more flavor out of your muffins? Consider adding lemon zest to boxed blueberry muffins or fresh berries to plain ones; a simple swap like buttermilk will also make box mix muffins extra moist. Incorporate all these suggestions and you'll reap the benefits of quick, minimal prep muffins that taste almost like they're made from scratch.

