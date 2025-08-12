Get Chili Dogs For Less Than $2 At This Vintage Georgia Joint
The state of Georgia is rich when it comes to food. It was where the first Chick-Fil-A opened, kicking off what would become the chain we know today. It's also home to lots of fine dining, including a restaurant inside a refurbished Greyhound bus station. In addition to having great eats, Georgia has cheap eats that don't skimp on taste. One of the best spots to get a cheap meal that isn't missing out on flavor is Jimmie's Hot Dogs.
This old school hot dog joint serves up chili dogs for less than $2 and features a toasted bun. The combination of cheap prices with good eating has proven to be a successful strategy for Jimmie's Hot Dogs. The hot dogs have even gathered quite a bit of an online reputation, with fans flocking to Facebook, Reddit, Yelp, and TripAdvisor to sing its praises. With so many years of success to its name, Jimmie's Hot Dogs proves that sometimes, doing something simply, well, and with a reasonable price tag is all you need.
What to know about Jimmie's Hot Dogs
Jimmie's Hot Dogs opened in 1947 in Albany, Georgia. Rather than operating as a full blown restaurant, Jimmie's Hot Dogs is a standing-only hot dog stand that dishes out orders with fast and friendly service. Despite the lack of sitting space, Jimmie's Hot Dogs quickly found success throughout the years, evolving into a must-stop spot for locals and tourists alike. Today, Jimmie's Hot Dogs is considered a neighborhood institution. The hot dog stand wears its reputation with pride, displaying memorabilia from its history throughout.
As for the hot dogs themselves, although there are several different hot dog styles out there, Jimmie's Hot Dogs focuses on making chili dogs. As the manager of Jimmie's Hot Dogs, Tommy Mathes, told the Albany Herald in 2018, its classic chili dogs with a toasted bun are by far the most popular order (but people also recommend getting coleslaw on the hot dogs).