Get Chili Dogs For Less Than $2 At This Vintage Georgia Joint

The state of Georgia is rich when it comes to food. It was where the first Chick-Fil-A opened, kicking off what would become the chain we know today. It's also home to lots of fine dining, including a restaurant inside a refurbished Greyhound bus station. In addition to having great eats, Georgia has cheap eats that don't skimp on taste. One of the best spots to get a cheap meal that isn't missing out on flavor is Jimmie's Hot Dogs.

This old school hot dog joint serves up chili dogs for less than $2 and features a toasted bun. The combination of cheap prices with good eating has proven to be a successful strategy for Jimmie's Hot Dogs. The hot dogs have even gathered quite a bit of an online reputation, with fans flocking to Facebook, Reddit, Yelp, and TripAdvisor to sing its praises. With so many years of success to its name, Jimmie's Hot Dogs proves that sometimes, doing something simply, well, and with a reasonable price tag is all you need.